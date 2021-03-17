Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNRHU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $9,837,000.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

SNRHU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,196. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.