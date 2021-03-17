Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOTNU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,657,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of MOTNU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 1,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

