Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ArcLight Clean Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $3,446,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $7,234,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

