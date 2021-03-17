Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of 5:01 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of FVAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,599. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

