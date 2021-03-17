Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000.

Shares of PHICU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

