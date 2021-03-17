Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,771,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVCU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,809. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

