Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Aequi Acquisition makes up about 1.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARBGU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000.

ARBGU traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

