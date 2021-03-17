Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.