Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

