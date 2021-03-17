Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Kismet Acquisition One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $8,290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

KSMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

