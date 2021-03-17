Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MACUU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,998,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000.

Shares of MACUU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

