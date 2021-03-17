Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TVACU remained flat at $$10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,508. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.