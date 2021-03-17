Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000.

Artius Acquisition stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 48,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

