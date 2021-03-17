Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOCU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of FTOCU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 13,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,467. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

