Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $268,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,378 shares of company stock worth $836,006 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:JYAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,709. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

