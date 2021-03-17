Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000.

OTCMKTS TSIAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 7,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,626. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

