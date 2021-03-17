Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cowen stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $991.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

