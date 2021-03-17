Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $991.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

