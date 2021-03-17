Craig Hallum Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.75. 3,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.57. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $412.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

