Craig Hallum Downgrades SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

