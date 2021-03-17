Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,983.86

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,983.86 ($25.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($29.53). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($29.53), with a volume of 5,092 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £606.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,197 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.