Cred (LBA) Price Up 95.3% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Cred has traded up 95.3% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00643993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

