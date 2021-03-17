Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,230 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.25% of Nevro worth $74,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Nevro stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

