Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,265,379 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 576.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of XPeng worth $63,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

