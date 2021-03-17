Credit Suisse AG Acquires 816,237 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Weyerhaeuser worth $93,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

