Credit Suisse AG Buys 16,664 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of ResMed worth $63,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

