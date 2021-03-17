Credit Suisse AG Buys 208,097 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.24% of Cubic worth $83,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cubic by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

