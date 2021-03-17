Credit Suisse AG Buys 428,677 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.74% of Medallia worth $87,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $5,720,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Medallia by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,085,934.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $741,896.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892,984 shares of company stock worth $77,446,271 over the last ninety days.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

