Credit Suisse AG Buys 49,630 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $71,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

