Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,951 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Trane Technologies worth $71,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

