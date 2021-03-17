Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 3,363,769 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,363,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,204,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.43% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $54,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

