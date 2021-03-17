Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,111,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.48% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $61,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

