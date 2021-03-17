Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $94,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

