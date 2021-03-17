Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.00% of Zymeworks worth $86,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $223,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.