Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.13% of Gentex worth $93,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 94.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

