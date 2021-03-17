Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,607 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Eversource Energy worth $95,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,104.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

