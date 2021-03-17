Credit Suisse AG Has $102.88 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,670,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $102,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

