Credit Suisse AG Has $66.41 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $66,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,444,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

PH opened at $309.92 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.