Credit Suisse AG Has $67.33 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,071,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.52% of Pembina Pipeline worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,279,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 542,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

