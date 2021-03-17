Credit Suisse AG Has $69.06 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.87% of Fate Therapeutics worth $69,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

