Credit Suisse AG Has $69.17 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.80% of SPS Commerce worth $69,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.