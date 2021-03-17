Credit Suisse AG Has $78.07 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,003 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.19% of CareDx worth $78,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,942 shares of company stock worth $5,644,841. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

