Credit Suisse AG Has $99.25 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.12% of Aspen Technology worth $99,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

AZPN stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

