Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.32% of JOYY worth $85,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

