Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 291,814 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.47% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $65,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

