Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 367.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $61,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,497,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

