Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 811,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Rogers Communications worth $81,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

