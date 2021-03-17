Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,242,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $65,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Amia Capital LLP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

