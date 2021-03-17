Credit Suisse AG Purchases 137,343 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $72,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

