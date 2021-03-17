Credit Suisse AG Purchases 142,040 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.64% of NortonLifeLock worth $77,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

